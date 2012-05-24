FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TD profit gains driven by consumer banking
May 24, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TD profit gains driven by consumer banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Ex-items EPS C$1.82 vs est C$1.78

* Strong Canada, US consumer bank profits

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly profit rose 20.7 percent, driven by strong Canadian and U.S. consumer banking results, Canada’s No. 2 lender said on Thursday.

TD earned C$1.69 billion, or C$1.78 a share, in its second quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of C$1.40 billion, or a C$1.50, a year earlier.

Excluding amortization and acquisition-related items, the bank earned C$1.82 a share. Analysts expected C$1.78, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Income from the bank’s flagship Canadian banking unit rose 10.2 percent to C$808 million, while its U.S. retail banking unit earned C$356 million, up 20 percent on a net basis.

TD’s wealth and insurance business, which includes the bank’s 45 percent stake in TD Ameritrade, climbed 15.5 percent to C$365 million.

Wholesale banking income, which includes trading an investment banking, rose 4.8 percent to C$197 million.

