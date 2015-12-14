FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge trims claims in TD Bank overdraft litigation
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge trims claims in TD Bank overdraft litigation

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

A South Carolina federal judge has dismissed claims that TD Bank reordered checking transactions to boost its overdraft fees for hundreds of thousands of customers, but said the bank must face other claims stemming from overdraft charges.

In a ruling Thursday in a multidistrict litigation, U.S. District Judge Bruce Hendricks said the order in which TD Bank posts its transactions is an exercise of deposit-taking power granted by the National Bank Act and cannot be challenged by its customers in court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qh2Z3t

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.