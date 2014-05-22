FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD Bank profit rises on strong retail lending
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

TD Bank profit rises on strong retail lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 16 percent on the back of strong Canadian and U.S. retail lending.

Canada’s second-largest bank earned C$1.99 billion ($1.82 billion), or C$1.04 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with C$1.72 billion, or 89 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, including a C$63 million charge for amortization of intangibles, the bank earned C$1.09 per share. That was ahead of analysts’ expectations of C$1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TD operates a 1,300-branch network on the U.S. East Coast in addition to its Canadian retail bank. It also owns about 40 percent of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

$1 = 1.0934 Canadian dollars Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.