A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $7.5 million settlement between TD Bank and consumers who allege they were shortchanged when using the bank's Penny Arcade coin-counting machines.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in Camden, New Jersey said the settlement "falls well within the range of reason" and appears to be the result of good faith negotiations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vhWo0s