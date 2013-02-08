FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TDC says main owner has sold 120 mln shares
February 8, 2013

BRIEF-TDC says main owner has sold 120 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - TDC A/S : * Says shareholders of NTC, TDC’s main owners, have agreed to sell 120

million shares in TDC, corresponding to approximately 15% of tdc’s share

capital, in an accelerated bookbuilt offering. * The shares will be sold to institutional investors. TDC will not receive any proceeds from the sale. * Following payment and settlement of the transaction, which is expected to take place on 13 February, 2013, NTC, its subsidiaries and certain related parties will own approximately 18% of TDC’s share capital and voting rights, exclusive of treasury shares.

