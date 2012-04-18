TDC says seeking new CEO internally and externally

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - Danish telecom group TDC is looking both within the company and externally for a new chief executive following the resignation of CEO Henrik Poulsen, TDC’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“We are looking both at internal and external candidates,” chairman of the board Vagn Sorensen told Reuters.

TDC announced earlier on Wednesday that Poulsen had resigned to become chief executive of state-owned DONG Energy from the beginning of November. [ID:nL6E8FI927}

Sorensen said the board would try to get a successor in place before Poulsen leaves at the end of October. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)