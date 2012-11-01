FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC keeps outlook as Q3 meets fcasts
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
November 1, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

TDC keeps outlook as Q3 meets fcasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC on Thursday reported a near five percent fall in core profits for the third quarter, hurt by intense price competition, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

TDC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.69 billion Danish crowns ($467.29 million) in the third quarter compared with an average forecast of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still clear market leader, left its forecast for full-year revenue in 2012 unchanged at 26 billion to 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA before pension income of 10.3 billion to 10.5 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.7566 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.