TDC keeps outlook as Q3 meets fcasts

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC on Thursday reported a near five percent fall in core profits for the third quarter, hurt by intense price competition, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

TDC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.69 billion Danish crowns ($467.29 million) in the third quarter compared with an average forecast of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still clear market leader, left its forecast for full-year revenue in 2012 unchanged at 26 billion to 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA before pension income of 10.3 billion to 10.5 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.7566 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)