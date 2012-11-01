UPDATE 1-TDC mobile voice revenue stable for second quarter

* Q3 EBITDA down almost 5 percent, in line with f‘casts

* Stands by 2012 outlook

* Avg revenue per user rose slightly in Q3 (Adds background, details)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC said it had broken a negative trend in mobile voice revenue after reporting a near 5 percent fall in third-quarter core profit due to fierce price competition.

Profits at TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still clear market leader, have suffered from a price war in Denmark’s cellphone market.

But the company said its average revenue per user (ARPU) in its consumer business held steady for a second straight quarter.

“It is a fairly strong result,” said Michael Jorgensen, an analyst at Alm Brand. “There are some positive elements in that mobile ARPU starts to flatten out in the third quarter.”

Chief Executive Carsten Dilling blamed weaker third-quarter revenue on factors including new EU data-roaming regulation.

“The mobile market remains characterised by extensive and aggressive promotions and price pressure,” Dilling said in a statement.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.69 billion crowns ($467.3 million) in the third quarter compared with an average forecast of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It left its forecast for full-year 2012 revenue unchanged at between 26 billion and 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA before pension income at between 10.3 billion and 10.5 billion.

It also said it would keep plans to pay a 4.60 crown per share dividend for 2012.

Analysts had questioned whether the company’s full-year cashflow would be strong enough to sustain the payout.

The company plans to outline its strategy for 2013 through 2015 at a series of briefings for analysts and investors in London on Nov. 6.