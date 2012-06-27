FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC wins licence to build four 4G networks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TDC wins licence to build four 4G networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC has been awarded a licence at a cost of about $105 million to build four fourth-generation (4G) networks for mobile broadband connections, the company said.

TDC said in a statement late on Tuesday the licence period is 22 years and begins on Jan. 1 next year.

“Altogether, the result of the auction ... was positive for TDC since the company has secured the majority of the spectrum at a lower than expected price,” Nordea said in a note to clients.

TDC said it would pay 627.8 million Danish crowns ($105.32 million for the licence, with 20 percent to be paid this year and 10 percent in each of the subsequent eight years.

The licence is in the wide-range 800 megahertz frequency band, TDC said.

The Danish state awarded licences to build five networks at the auction, with the fifth won by a joint venture of Sweden’s TeliaSonera and Norwegian Telenor. ($1 = 5.9608 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.