TDC wins licence to build four 4G networks

COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC has been awarded a licence at a cost of about $105 million to build four fourth-generation (4G) networks for mobile broadband connections, the company said.

TDC said in a statement late on Tuesday the licence period is 22 years and begins on Jan. 1 next year.

“Altogether, the result of the auction ... was positive for TDC since the company has secured the majority of the spectrum at a lower than expected price,” Nordea said in a note to clients.

TDC said it would pay 627.8 million Danish crowns ($105.32 million for the licence, with 20 percent to be paid this year and 10 percent in each of the subsequent eight years.

The licence is in the wide-range 800 megahertz frequency band, TDC said.

The Danish state awarded licences to build five networks at the auction, with the fifth won by a joint venture of Sweden’s TeliaSonera and Norwegian Telenor. ($1 = 5.9608 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)