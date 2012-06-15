FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC says Bank of NY Mellon has 5.67 pct TDC stake
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TDC says Bank of NY Mellon has 5.67 pct TDC stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC said on Friday that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation acquired a more than 5 percent stake in TDC on June 13 and now has 5.67 percent of the share capital and voting rights.

TDC did not identify the seller of the shares.

Bank of New York Mellon now holds about 46.78 million TDC shares, TDC A/S said in a statement.

“The shares are owned indirectly, primarily via Newton Investment Management Ltd in its capacity as discretionary asset manager,” TDC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.