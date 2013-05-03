RPT-TDC Q1 in line, repeats 2013 guidance

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC reported first-quarter underlying profits in line with market expectations on Friday and repeated its guidance for the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($438.45 million) from 2.6 billion a year earlier and compared to a forecast for 2.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company repeated its forecast for a slight decline in full-year EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment. ($1 = 5.7019 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)