TDC is not working on a bid on Swedish cable firm Com Hem -CFO
February 5, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

TDC is not working on a bid on Swedish cable firm Com Hem -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Danish telecommunications company TDC is not working on a bid for Swedish cable firm Com Hem, Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg told Reuters.

“We are not working on a bid on Com Hem,” she told Reuters.

She said that the company is concentrating on integrating the Norwegian cable firm Get, which it acquired in October.

“Then we must see what happens in the longer term. But there is nothing concrete in the pipeline,” Erenbjerg said.

Reuters reported in December that TDC was weighing a bid for Com Hem, based on sources familiar with the situation.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

