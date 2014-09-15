FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's TDC to buy Norwegian cable company for $2.2 bln
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's TDC to buy Norwegian cable company for $2.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC has agreed to acquir Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, the company said on Monday.

The transaction will lead to a reduction in the company’s dividend payout to a dividend per share of 2.50 crowns in 2014 compared to a previous guidance of a dividend of 3.70 crowns per share, the company said in a statement.

TDC estimated the total annual run-rate synergies will amount to around 167 million crowns, which will be fully realised by 2017.

1 US dollar = 5.7449 Danish crown Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.