TDC appoints CFO Erenbjerg as chief executive officer

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The board of Danish telecom operator TDC has appointed Pernille Erenbjerg, chief financial officer since 2011, as chief executive officer as of Friday, the company said in an announcement via the stock exchange.

“By mutual agreement with the board of directors and also with effect from 14 August 2015 Carsten Dilling retires as CEO,” the company said.

Dilling will continue as advisor to Erenbjerg for the coming months, TDC said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Susan Fenton)