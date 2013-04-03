FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC says KKR owns 10.9 pct of shares, NTC ditches stake
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

TDC says KKR owns 10.9 pct of shares, NTC ditches stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 3 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC said on Wednesday that private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts held a 10.9 percent stake in the company while its previous top shareholder NTC Holding had agreed to sell off all of its remaining stake.

Private equity consortium NTC has cut its stake several times since buying 89 percent of TDC in 2005 and said last week it would sell most of its stake. TDC said that as of Tuesday, NTC had agreed to dispose of all of its remaining shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.