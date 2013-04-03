TDC says KKR owns 10.9 pct of shares, NTC ditches stake

COPENHAGEN, April 3 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC said on Wednesday that private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts held a 10.9 percent stake in the company while its previous top shareholder NTC Holding had agreed to sell off all of its remaining stake.

Private equity consortium NTC has cut its stake several times since buying 89 percent of TDC in 2005 and said last week it would sell most of its stake. TDC said that as of Tuesday, NTC had agreed to dispose of all of its remaining shares.