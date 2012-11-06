UPDATE 1-TDC new spending plans to squeeze profits, dividends

* Sees slight decline in 2013 core earnings

* Raises capital spending to 3.7 bln DKK for 2013

* 2013 dividend per share 3.70 DKK

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms group TDC said on Tuesday profits and dividends would be lower next year because the company needs to spend more to upgrade its network and respond to new regulations.

TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still clear market leader, said it would raise capital expenditure by 200 million Danish crowns ($34.27 million) to 3.7 billion next year, mainly in high-speed broadband and 4G.

Profits at TDC have been under pressure from a price war in Denmark’s cellphone market and also due to new data-roaming regulation from the European Union.

Its new strategy will reduce the dividend for 2013 to 3.70 Danish crowns per share - below its planned 4.60 crown per share dividend for 2012.

“EBITDA (core earnings) is expected to show a slight decline in 2013 due to investments in the new strategy and regulatory impacts,” TDC said in a statement ahead of a briefing to investors.

But the group also said it saw profits stabilising from 2014-2015.

Shares in TDA were down 2.15 percent at 0925 GMT, underperforming a wider Copenhagen bourse which was marginally higher.

TDC said its forecast for full-year 2012 revenue remained unchanged at between 26 billion and 26.5 billion crowns and core profits (EBITDA), before pension income, at between 10.3 billion and 10.5 billion.

“The first take is that it looks a little disappointing,” said Michael Jorgensen, an analyst at Alm Brand. “All in all it looks interesting, but 2013 and the dividend yield are below market expectation.”

The company said last week core earnings (EBITDA) fell to 2.69 billion crowns ($467.3 million) in the third quarter, largely in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.