#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

TDC Q2 in line with consensus, will pay August dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC stood by its full-year outlook and said it would pay an interim dividend after reporting underlying profits in line with market expectations in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were almost unchanged at 2.48 billion Danish crowns ($442.69 mln) compared with 2.51 billion a year earlier and just above a forecast of 2.46 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company reiterated its forecast for a slight decline in 2013 EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment.

The company said an interim dividend of 1.50 crowns per share will be paid on 13 August.

$1 = 5.6022 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
