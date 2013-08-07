UPDATE 1-TDC Q2 in line with consensus, will pay August dividend

* Q2 EBITDA 2.48 bln DKK vs avg 2.46 bln forecast

* Will pay interim dividend of 1.50 crowns per share

* Keeps 2013 outlook (Adds details)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC stood by its full-year outlook and said it would pay an interim dividend after reporting underlying profits in line with market expectations in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.48 billion Danish crowns ($442.7 mln) for the three months, little changed from 2.51 billion a year earlier and just above a forecast of 2.46 billion in a Reuters poll.

TDC reiterated its forecast for a slight decline in 2013 EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment.

Telecoms firms in Denmark, TDC’s home market, have been hit by a 65 percent cut in interconnect fees from the beginning of 2013, which has added to price pressures from tough competition between operators including Swedish TeliaSonera, Norwegian Telenor and Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa .

TDC’s revenue fell by 6.3 percent to 12.39 bln crowns in the first half of the year, and the company said “the ongoing negative effects from regulation” accounted for 388 million crowns or 47 percent of the reported decline.

TDC repeated its guidance for full-year revenue of 25.0-25.5 billion crowns.

It said an interim dividend of 1.50 crowns per share would be paid on Aug. 13.

Rival Telenor’s Danish second-quarter revenue fell by 14 percent and EBITDA by 22 percent. TeliaSonera managed to increase its Danish second-quarter EBITDA by more than 50 percent despite a 12 percent fall in turnover.