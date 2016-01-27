FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TDC says expects lower EBITDA in 2016
January 27, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

TDC says expects lower EBITDA in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC said on Wednesday it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 8.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.28 billion) in 2016, down from 9.8 billion in 2015.

The preliminary results were published ahead of its capital markets day in London on Wednesday.

The company also said it has started a strategic review of its business in Sweden.

“The strategic review may or may not lead to a disposal of TDC Sweden. There can be no assurance when such a disposal will occur, if at all,” it said.

$1 = 6.8733 Danish crowns Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
