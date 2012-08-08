FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TDC keeps guidance steady after Q2 profits fall
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 8, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TDC keeps guidance steady after Q2 profits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert with different USN)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC reported a drop in core profits for the first half of 2012 roughly in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said price pressure and tough competition persisted in the mobile market.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 5.13 billion crowns ($855.90 million) in January-June from 5.35 billion in the first half last year, in line with analysts’ average estimate in a Reuters poll of a fall to 5.15 billion.

“The mobile market continues to be characterised by extensive promotional activity and price pressure,” TDC A/S said in a statement, but added that its average revenue user increased slightly.

TDC kept guidance for the full year 2012 unchanged and said its board had approved a first-half dividend of 2.30 crowns per share to be paid this month, in line with guidance for a full-year dividend of 4.60. ($1 = 5.9937 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.