TDC first quarter slightly better than expected
May 6, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

TDC first quarter slightly better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 6 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC reported first-quarter underlying core profit slightly above analysts’ expectations and kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell slightly to 2.49 billion Danish crowns ($463 million) from 2.5 billion crowns a year ago and above a forecast for 2.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its full-year forecast for EBITDA of more than 9.6 billion crowns and a dividend of 3.70 crowns per share. ($1 = 5.3781 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Goodman)

