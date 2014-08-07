Denmark's TDC distributes interim dividend of 1.50 DKK

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Thursday it would distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 Danish crowns per share after reporting second-quarter core profit more or less in line with analysts’ expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell slightly to 2.35 billion Danish crowns($422 million) from 2.4 billion crowns a year ago and against a forecast of 2.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its full-year guidance for EBITDA of more than 9.6 billion crowns and a dividend of 1.50 Danish crowns per share.