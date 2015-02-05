FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC Q4 profit slightly weaker than expected
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

TDC Q4 profit slightly weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Danish telecom operator TDC reported a fourth-quarter core underlying profit slightly below forecasts on Thursday and said it expected its 2015 EBITDA at around the same level as in 2014 when it was 9.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.4 percent to 2.49 billion crowns in the quarter, while the average forecasts of analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted a result of 2.56 billion.

The fourth quarter results were impacted by the acquisition of the Norwegian cable company Get that was finalised on October 24.

$1 = 6.5568 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.