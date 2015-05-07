FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TDC posts Q1 core profit of $376 mln, keeps forecasts
#Corrections News
May 7, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TDC posts Q1 core profit of $376 mln, keeps forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago EBITDA to 2.45 bln crowns (not 4.3 bln), paragraph 2)

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC reported first-quarter underlying core profit broadly in line with analysts’ expectations and kept its full-year guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 2.47 billion Danish crowns ($376 million), in line with the 2.45 billion crowns result a year ago and a forecast of 2.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its full-year EBITDA forecast unchanged from last year when it was 9.8 billion crowns.

$1 = 6.5713 Danish crowns Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
