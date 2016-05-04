TDC Q1 results broadly in line with expectations

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish telecom TDC reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter core profit (EBITDA) on Wednesday and maintained its 2016 forecast.

Core profit amounted to 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($354.92 million), above the 2.22 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters but down from the 2.47 billion it earned a year earlier.

Revenue of 5.83 billion crowns was around 120 million below analysts’ expectations.

TDC maintained its 2016 guidance of a core profit of 8.8 billion crowns.