FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC Q1 results broadly in line with expectations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

TDC Q1 results broadly in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish telecom TDC reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter core profit (EBITDA) on Wednesday and maintained its 2016 forecast.

Core profit amounted to 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($354.92 million), above the 2.22 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters but down from the 2.47 billion it earned a year earlier.

Revenue of 5.83 billion crowns was around 120 million below analysts’ expectations.

TDC maintained its 2016 guidance of a core profit of 8.8 billion crowns.

$1 = 6.4803 Danish crowns Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.