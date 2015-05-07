UPDATE 2-TDC keeps forecasts despite business sector struggles

* TDC sticks to outlook for flat annual earnings

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest telecoms operator TDC reported first-quarter underlying core profit broadly in line with analysts’ expectations and stuck to its full-year earnings guidance in the face of tough competition.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 2.47 billion Danish crowns ($376 million), little changed from 2.45 billion a year earlier and effectively matching a forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group kept its full-year forecast for EBITDA to be flat compared with the previous year when it was 9.8 billion crowns.

Formerly-state controlled TDC has been hit by a price war on mobile phone service costs and the company lost 21,000 private and business customers last year.

Defections in the private sector seemed to have been stemmed for now but that still leaves the business market struggling.

TDC’s main competitors in Denmark are Nordic rivals Telia and Telenor, which are awaiting EU clearance to merge their mobile businesses, and Hutchison Whampoa’s Hi3G.

The company reported a fall in average revenue per user (ARPU) for business mobile customers of 14 percent, due to harsh competition in the Danish market. ARPU is a key figure for the measurement of performance in the telecoms sector.

“We still have work ahead of us selling these solutions to business customers,” CFO Pernille Erenbjerg told Reuters by phone, saying that selling combined broadband and mobile packages had helped to stabilise the consumer sector.

Analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen of Alm. Brand Markets says that tackling the loss of private customers had cost TDC in revenue.

“TDC is in a tough position at the moment where it’s hard to figure out where growth should be coming from. And that begs the question if they can even maintain their current dividend,” Jorgensen said.

Reflecting that downbeat tone, shares in the company fell 2.2 percent to 49.51 crowns by 1015 GMT.

TDC bought Norwegian cable company GET in October 2014 which sent its stock plunging. However, the company is now showing improved results out of Norway with a 3.6 percent increase in organic revenue. ($1 = 6.5713 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Keith Weir)