TDC Q4 profits and revenue fall as competition bites
February 5, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

TDC Q4 profits and revenue fall as competition bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC on Tuesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter core profits on the back of intense price competition.

Revenue fell to 6.55 billion Danish crowns ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter, in line with an average forecast of 6.60 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 2.60 billion crowns, also in line with forecasts.

$1 = 5.5021 Danish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Mark Potter

