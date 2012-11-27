FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's TDC shares sold at 37 crowns - source
November 27, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

Denmark's TDC shares sold at 37 crowns - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The main owners of Denmark’s TDC have sold 80 million shares in the telecoms group for 37.1 Danish crowns ($6.5) each, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

NTC Holding, a consortium of investment firms Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, said the 3 billion Danish crown ($521.5 million) sal e would reduce its stake in TDC to around 33 percent.

The placing, launched on Monday, was priced at a 4.8 percent discount to Monday’s closing share price of 38.95 crowns.

