FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC shares drop after TeliaSonorea, Telenor drop Danish merger
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

TDC shares drop after TeliaSonorea, Telenor drop Danish merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish teleoperator TDC shares fell by as much as 6.1 percent on Friday after Sweden’s TeliaSonera and Norway’s Telenor dropped plans to merge their Danish operations.

“It’s regular shock news for TDC as the merger could have eased the tough competition in the Danish market. Most analysts had already assumed an improvement in the Danish mobile phone market from 2017 and onwards,” chief analyst Michael Borre from Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

By 0707 GMT shares in TDC were down 5.9 percent while the main Copenhagen index were down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.