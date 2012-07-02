FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2012

TDC chairman says strategy steady with new CEO

Reuters Staff

COPENHAGEN, July 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of Danish telecom group TDC said on Monday that the company’s strategy remains unchanged after the appointment of Carsten Dilling as its new chief executive.

TDC said earlier on Monday that Dilling, head of TDC Operations, would take up his new job as CEO immediately, succeeding Henrik Poulsen who resigned in April to become head of Danish state-owned DONG Energy.

Unlike its larger Nordic peers, TDC’s strategy has been to focus on its domestic and Nordic home markets.

“This represents stability because he will continue on the path that Henrik (Poulsen) has followed in recent years,” TDC chairman of the board Vagn Sorensen told Reuters.

“We have absolutely no plans to go geographically broader than we are today,” Sorensen said. “Therefore we have ambitions to be even stronger on the markets we are in. But it is the Nordic region that we will stick to.” (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

