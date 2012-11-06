FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TDC to pay dividend of around 90 pct of equity free cash flow
November 6, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-TDC to pay dividend of around 90 pct of equity free cash flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms group TDC A/S said on Tuesday: * As part of a new strategy, its policy has been revised to pay a dividend

of around 90 percent of equity free cash flow * Strategy will lead to an expected 2013 dividend per share of 3.70 Danish crowns * Says sees investments of about 500 DKK for build-out of both the Mobile and fixed-line networks * Says from 2014-15, EBITDA is expected to stabilise before the impact from

strategic initiatives * Says its annual capex level will increase by 0.2 billion DKK to a level of

DKK 3.7 billion in 2013 * Says the launch of the new strategy does not change the guidance for 2012

