TDC signs IT deal with Tata

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Wednesday it had entered a deal with Indian group Tata Consultancy Services to replace U.S. company CSC as its IT services provider.

TDC will begin its IT cooperation with Tata next week, chief operating officer Carsten Dilling told a news conference.

The contract will run for four years with a two-year extension option.

While Dilling did not offer an exact value of the deal, he said he would not reject a suggestion it was worth 2-3 billion Danish crowns ($358-$538 million). ($1 = 5.5815 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Dan Lalor)