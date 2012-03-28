FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TDC signs IT deal with Tata
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 28, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 6 years ago

TDC signs IT deal with Tata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Wednesday it had entered a deal with Indian group Tata Consultancy Services to replace U.S. company CSC as its IT services provider.

TDC will begin its IT cooperation with Tata next week, chief operating officer Carsten Dilling told a news conference.

The contract will run for four years with a two-year extension option.

While Dilling did not offer an exact value of the deal, he said he would not reject a suggestion it was worth 2-3 billion Danish crowns ($358-$538 million). ($1 = 5.5815 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.