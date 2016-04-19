FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Class action targets TD Bank over coin-counting machines
April 19, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Class action targets TD Bank over coin-counting machines

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York man filed a proposed class action on Monday accusing TD Bank of shortchanging him and hundreds of thousands of other customers who used the bank’s coin-counting machines.

In a complaint brought in New York state court in Manhattan on Monday, Jeffrey Feinman said that TD Bank’s Penny Arcade machines once gave him a receipt for $25.44 when he deposited $26 dollars’ worth of coins, and $30.05 when he deposited $31.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QlkJER

