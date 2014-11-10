RLPC-TDF seeks new loan to facilitate French unit sale

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telecoms masts group TDF is seeking to raise 175 million euros (218.56 million US dollar) of new loans on its German subsidiary Media Broadcast to refinance debt and facilitate a sale of its French unit to a Canadian consortium, banking sources said.

Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure agreed last week to buy a 50 percent stake in TDF’s French unit for 1.78 billion euros, with the remaining 50 percent acquired by other partners, valuing it at 3.5 billion euros.

TDF has 3.8 billion euros of existing leveraged loans and will use the proceeds of the sale to repay the debt. The shortfall will be made up with cash on balance sheet and the 175 million euros of new leveraged loans, the banking sources said.

Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas are arranging the new loan that is expected to include 150 million euros of term loans and a 25 million euro revolving credit facility, the banking sources said.

The financing is expected to be syndicated to institutional investors in December or January, they added.

Media Broadcast and TDF were not immediately available to comment.

Reuters reported earlier last week that a deal had been agreed to sell the whole of TDF’s French unit, owned by private equity firms TPG, Ardian, Charterhouse, and French state bank Bpifrance, to a Canadian consortium for 3.5 billion euros. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland are providing the financing for French acquisition.

Media Broadcast operates digital terrestrial TV and radio networks in Germany, based in Hamburg, Cologne, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Munich, Leipzig and Berlin according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.8007 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)