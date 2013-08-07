FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-Bidders line up bids and debt for France's TDF-sources
August 7, 2013 / 6:23 PM / in 4 years

RLPC-Bidders line up bids and debt for France's TDF-sources

Claire Ruckin, Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - About seven bidders are lining up for Telediffusion de France’s domestic business and lenders are preparing debt packages of more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for a deal worth about 4 billion euros, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. mobile tower operators American Tower, Crown Castle, Canadian pension funds CPP and Public Sector Pension (PSI), infrastructure funds Antin of France and US AMP Capital as well as leverage buyout firms are expected to bid for the domestic unit of the digital television distribution group ahead of Friday’s deadline for first round bids, the people said.

TDF, which is owned by Axa Private Equity, Charterhouse and Texas Pacific Group, hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to run a sale process earlier this year for the unit, the people said.

TPG declined to comment while none of the other parties were immediately available for comment.

