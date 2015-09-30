MOVES-Abu Dhabi's TDIC hires former ADIA official as chief

ABU DHABI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Development Investment Co (TDIC), builder of local branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, has named a senior official from the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund as chief executive, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Sufian Hasan al-Marzooqi took charge as CEO of TDIC in mid-September, after 24 years at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), where he held positions in accounting, investment, human resources and strategy.

Marzooqi replaces Ali al-Hammadi, who left the position earlier this month after being appointed to the position in July 2014. He remains an advisor to TDIC Chairman Ali Majed al-Mansoori, the spokesman added.

TDIC is a state-owned investment fund which is charged with developing cultural and tourism attractions in the oil-rich emirate. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and David Holmes)