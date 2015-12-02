FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese firm TDK's CEO hints at more orders from Apple next year
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Japanese firm TDK's CEO hints at more orders from Apple next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - TDK Corp’s chief executive said on Wednesday the Japanese parts maker is expecting to win more orders next year from its major North American customer, understood to refer to Apple Inc, as new iPhones are set to carry improved features.

“Expectations for the next year are high,” TDK CEO Takehiro Kamigama told Reuters in an interview, suggesting that the next-generation iPhone is expected to carry more of its high-frequency filters per handset. He declined to quantify the expected orders.

TDK, once a successful audio tape maker, prospered in magnetic heads for hard disk drives until demand for personal computers peaked out.

Over the last few years, it has revamped itself into a key smartphone supplier, with main products including rechargeable batteries, high-frequency filters that sort out radio signals, and tiny parts called capacitors that control the flow of electricity. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.