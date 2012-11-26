FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Telephone & Data Systems sells $175 mln in notes
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Telephone & Data Systems sells $175 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc  on
Monday sold $175 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million. 
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TDS

AMT $175 MLN    COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    12/01/2061   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   03/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

