EU clears CommScope purchase of TE Connectivity network business
June 23, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

EU clears CommScope purchase of TE Connectivity network business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had cleared the acquisition of the network gear business of Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity by U.S. telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc.

The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said in a statement that it had concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, notably because of the companies’ moderate combined market positions, alternative players and the role of tenders and distributors in the procurement process.

Telecom equipment maker CommScope said in January it would buy nearly all of TE Connectivity’s network gear business for about $3 billion to expand in Europe and Asia.

TE Connectivity, which split from Tyco International Ltd TYC.N in 2007, said the unit generated revenue of about $1.9 billion in the year ended Sept. 26. The business makes fibre optic cables and network switches. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)

