Austria's Teak Holz says prosecutors stopped investigation

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Teak Holz International (THI) said on Wednesday prosecutors had stopped an investigation into the company and some of its former managers over suspicions they had falsified financial results.

“The investigation against everyone accused has been stopped,” THI said in a statement, citing prosecutors as saying that documents had not shown an intention to falsify assessments of value.

THI had said on Oct. 20 that prosecutors had started an investigation. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)