Shareholders fight $6.1 bln sale of Team Health to Blackstone

Healthcare staffing company Team Health Holdings has been hit with a proposed class action by its shareholders seeking to block its proposed $6.1 billion sale to private equity firm Blackstone Group.

Filed on Wednesday in a Tennessee federal court, the lawsuit said the sale was arranged in a flawed process that shut out competing bids, shortchanged shareholders and was tilted in favor of Blackstone, which owned Team Health from 2005 to 2009.

