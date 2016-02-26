TeamSystem goes private for LBO debt

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - TeamSystem has eschewed plans to issue a publicly listed bond and will place its upcoming LBO debt deal privately, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Goldman Sachs and UniCredit underwrote the transaction backing Hellman & Friedman’s acquisition of the Italian software company in December, which will also refinance a 430m 7.375% 2020 senior secured bond.

The new deal is split into 450m secured and 150m unsecured tranches, with Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division’s mezzanine fund agreeing to take down the unsecured piece at the end of last year.

Underwriters originally planned to publicly sell the secured bond this month. TeamSystem filed a redemption notice for its outstanding bond on February 19 in anticipation of the new deal, which was set to repay the bond by March 1.

But the company revoked the notice on Thursday, adding that it now expects to redeem the bond by May 31.

The source said this is because underwriters have now put together a private debt deal that will redeem the bond when it becomes callable in May.

Another Goldman fund is buying 100m of the secured notes, with the remaining 350m syndicated privately to a handful of third-party investors. This note will be listed and rated when the existing note is redeemed.

The source added that the private deal is “well within” the debt bridge’s underwriting caps. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker.)