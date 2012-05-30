FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Teavana sales miss estimates; shares tumble
May 30, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Teavana sales miss estimates; shares tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.10 vs est $0.10

* Q1 revenue $44.3 mln vs est $45.1 mln

* Maintains FY sales, adjusted earnings outlook

* Shares slump 19 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Specialty tea retailer Teavana Holdings Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on tepid sales at its stores open at least a year.

The company’s shares plunged 19 percent to their life-low of $13.60 in early trading. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Net sales rose 27 percent to $44.3 million in the first quarter, but missed estimates of $45.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales increased 1.7 percent.

Net income rose to $3.5 million, or 9 cents a share, from $3.3 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 10 cents a share, in line with the average analysts’ estimate.

