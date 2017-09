ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi said on Wednesday it had mandated its head office for the issue of a euro and dollar denominated syndicated loan with two separate maturities.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange the loan would have maturities of between 364-367 days. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)