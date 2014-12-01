FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecan Group adjusts FY 2014 organic sales outlook to low single-digit pct growth
December 1, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tecan Group adjusts FY 2014 organic sales outlook to low single-digit pct growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG :

* Says good sales growth trend in second half of 2014: mid single-digit organic growth in local currencies expected

* Says organic sales outlook for financial year 2014 adjusted to low single-digit percentage growth in local currencies

* Confirming target for total group operating profitability

* Is also reconfirming expectation of strongly accelerated sales growth during 2015, sales are anticipated to increase with a double-digit rate in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

