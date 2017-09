Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG : * Says H1 order entry of CHF 196.6 million (H1 2013: CHF 189.2 million) * Says H1 sales of CHF 172.0 million (H1 2013: CHF 181.8 million) * Says H1 operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 22.3 million (H1 2013: CHF 23.1

million) * Says H1 net profit of CHF 18.6 million (H1 2013: CHF 16.5 million); increase

of 12.8% * Says outlook for full-year 2014 confirmed * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage