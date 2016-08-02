FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters joins R3 blockchain consortium
August 2, 2016 / 9:02 AM / a year ago

Thomson Reuters joins R3 blockchain consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters has joined a consortium of the world's biggest financial institutions that is working on how to use the blockchain technology that underpins bitcoin in global financial markets, the company said on Tuesday.

Thomson Reuters will be the first major data and technology provider to join the consortium of more than 55 banks and other financial institutions, according to New York-based fintech firm R3, which brought the consortium together last year.

Blockchain technology advocates say it has the potential to shake up how markets operate. The technology, which underpins the digital currency bitcoin creates a shared database in which participants can trace every transaction ever made.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
