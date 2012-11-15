FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML sees "pretty dire" memory chip market in 2013
November 15, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

ASML sees "pretty dire" memory chip market in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - ASML, the leading supplier of chip-making equipment, said it expected demand in the memory sector to be weak in 2013, despite a rise in NAND memory prices in recent weeks.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink told a conference organised by Morgan Stanley that the 2013 outlook for memory chips for 2013 was “a pretty dire picture”.

He said he was not counting on any uptick in NAND memory, but the company would build buffers to hedge for any potential upside.

He said, however, that demand in the logic chip industry would remain strong, adding that 2013 would be second-half weighted due to the introduction of 28 nanometer technology later in the year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

