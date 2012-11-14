FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omnicom more positive on 2013 ad market outlook
November 14, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Omnicom more positive on 2013 ad market outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group, the biggest ad agency in the United States, said it is feeling “increasingly positive” on the outlook for the advertising market next year, despite a low-growth economy persisting across the globe.

Chief Executive John Wren declined to put a number on the growth level he expected for the ad market or Omnicom next year, saying staffers at his agencies would be in talks in the coming 4-5 weeks with major corporations to determine their ad budgets.

“It’s too early to make a clear prediction,” he said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference on Wednesday.

“People expect a lower growth environment across the globe, but that isn’t a disaster. I am increasingly positive on 2013, especially the latter part. I‘m not hearing any horrible scary things from clients we talk to.”

