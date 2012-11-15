FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi CFO sees strategy action in coming quarters
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Vivendi CFO sees strategy action in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vivendi plans to act on the findings of its strategy review in the coming quarters, the French group’s Finance Director Philippe Capron said on Thursday.

Asked when Vivendi would take action on its strategy review and asset sales, Capron told a Morgan Stanley conference: ”We are not under immediate pressure and have given ourselves no specific calendar.

“But we have raised hopes in the investor community that we cannot disappoint by taking years and years to figure out what we want to be. We will likely need to act in the coming quarters.”

Vivendi has been reviewing its media-to-telecom conglomerate structure since April in an effort to revive a flagging share price and pay down its debt. It is now working on sales of Brazilian telco GVT and Maroc Telecom, sources have told Reuters, and earlier sought to sell Activision Blizzard but had no bidders at the price it wanted.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.